Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 8, 2020

News Hits

A MAGA boat parade will travel from Macomb County to Detroit to celebrate Trump's birthday this weekend, and we hope it fucking rains

Posted By on Mon, Jun 8, 2020 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge MICHAEL VI / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Just a few weeks after President Donald Trump curiously saluted America's beautiful “boaters” (quotation marks his) during a tweet firestorm, Trump Country and its many beautifully deranged boaters are returning the affection by celebrating POTUS' 74th birthday with a boat parade this weekend.


The Michigan MAGA Boat Parade is the latest of the “Trumptilla” waterway celebrations, the concept that originated in Florida and has organically organized throughout major swing states, and in Michigan's case, swing counties.



Michigan's MAGA Boat Parade will launch out of Poorman's Bay in Harrison Township on Saturday, June 13 — one day before Trump's birthday — and, according to the Facebook event page, will take place regardless of Whitmer's orders or restrictions. Oh, the tyranny!

The event is hosted by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and Michigan Trump Republicans 2020 and anticipates close to 1,000 boaters, as well as three seaplanes, a helicopter, and some drones, the Detroit Free Press reports. The Facebook event page lists more than 770 people who plan on attending, with more than 3,000 marked “interested” in attending.

The parade embarks at 1 p.m., though pre-party gathering will likely start closer to 10 a.m. The parade will pass by the Jefferson Beach Marina area around 2:30 p.m. to collect some more beautiful "boaters" and will end near the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit around 4 p.m.

No boat? No problem! You can parade your Trump-loving rump via car, as there will be a land parade, too, along Jefferson Avenue. Just follow the Trump Unity Bridge, which will be accompanied by bikers for Trump, because why is this happening?!

Participants are encouraged to full-on deck out their seafaring vehicles in pro-Trump, MAGA, and patriotic gear, meaning banners that say, like, “Jeffrey Epstein Didn't Kill Himself” or “ITMFA” will likely be unwelcome. There will also be a contest for the best-looking boat, which will earn that lucky beautiful "boater" an award and recognition.

According to the Facebook event page, the parade aims to be “the biggest boat parade yet.” Boaters will also be utilizing marine Channel 45 to communicate directly during the event, as site administrators claim Facebook is blocking posts from the event.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. What makes the Black Lives Matter protests different from the anti-lockdown protests? Read More

  2. Prosecutor Worthy is ineligible to run for reelection, her opponent alleges in complaint to election officials Read More

  3. Shelby Twp. Police Chief investigated for allegedly glorifying police brutality in social media posts Read More

  4. The number of people in the U.S. dead from COVID-19 could fill Michigan Stadium Read More

  5. Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide apologizes for being a nasty anonymous Twitter troll Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation