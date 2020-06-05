Bernie Sanders endorses Victoria Burton-Harris for Wayne County prosecutor

click to enlarge Victoria Burton-Harris

Victoria Burton-Harris with her husband Robert Burton-Harris and their son Langston.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is endorsing Victoria Burton-Harris for Wayne County prosecutor.Burton-Harris is running against incumbent Prosecutor Kym Worthy in the Aug. 4 primary election.“As you read this, tens of thousands of people are marching coast to coast for racial justice and to express their disgust at the torture and murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police,” Sanders said in an email to his followers. “And what people realize, more than ever before, is that we need real criminal justice and police department reform in this country. And that means that we need district attorneys and prosecutors who understand that their job is not throwing people in jail but that their job is fighting for justice.”Burton-Harris, a popular defense attorney and civil rights activist, welcomed the endorsement.“Senator Sanders shares my vision for ending mass incarceration, ending the cash bail system, redressing the wrongs of the failed war on drugs, and restorative justice,” Burton-Harris said in a news release. “I’m honored to have his support in this race during a time when prosecutors should be standing up against racial injustice and police brutality.”Burton-Harris was born in Flint, where she graduated from Flint Southwestern Academy. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 2009 with majors in political science and African-American studies. She is a 2012 graduate of Wayne State University Law School. She lives in Detroit with her husband Robert Burton-Harris and their 2-year-old son Langston.