Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 5, 2020

Bernie Sanders endorses Victoria Burton-Harris for Wayne County prosecutor

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge Victoria Burton-Harris with her husband Robert Burton-Harris and their son Langston. - VICTORIA BURTON-HARRIS
  • Victoria Burton-Harris
  • Victoria Burton-Harris with her husband Robert Burton-Harris and their son Langston.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is endorsing Victoria Burton-Harris for Wayne County prosecutor.

Burton-Harris is running against incumbent Prosecutor Kym Worthy in the Aug. 4 primary election.



“As you read this, tens of thousands of people are marching coast to coast for racial justice and to express their disgust at the torture and murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police,” Sanders said in an email to his followers. “And what people realize, more than ever before, is that we need real criminal justice and police department reform in this country. And that means that we need district attorneys and prosecutors who understand that their job is not throwing people in jail but that their job is fighting for justice.”

Burton-Harris, a popular defense attorney and civil rights activist, welcomed the endorsement.

“Senator Sanders shares my vision for ending mass incarceration, ending the cash bail system, redressing the wrongs of the failed war on drugs, and restorative justice,” Burton-Harris said in a news release. “I’m honored to have his support in this race during a time when prosecutors should be standing up against racial injustice and police brutality.”

Burton-Harris was born in Flint, where she graduated from Flint Southwestern Academy. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 2009 with majors in political science and African-American studies. She is a 2012 graduate of Wayne State University Law School. She lives in Detroit with her husband Robert Burton-Harris and their 2-year-old son Langston.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Shelby Twp. Police Chief investigated for allegedly glorifying police brutality in social media posts Read More

  2. Prosecutor Worthy is ineligible to run for reelection, her opponent alleges in complaint to election officials Read More

  3. Detroit Police have change of heart and ignore curfew, escort Black Lives Matter marchers Read More

  4. Someone put a Black Lives Matter shirt on the statue of Orville Hubbard, Dearborn's segregationist mayor Read More

  5. Michigan artificially inflated its coronavirus testing numbers Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation