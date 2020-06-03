Protesters plan to rally against Mayor Duggan's curfew outside the Manoogian Mansion

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Protesters locked arms as Detroit police in riot gear approached to enforce the curfew.

Just got attacked, punched, kneed and elbowed by police, who threw my phone and broke my glasses. More worried about the protesters. Mass arrests. Out of control in Detroit. That was police brutality. pic.twitter.com/o4dSZ8uMVN — Motor City Muckraker (@MCmuckraker) June 3, 2020

This is the moment before the mass arrests in Detroit. There may be more cops than protesters. pic.twitter.com/OKst78dW9Z — Motor City Muckraker (@MCmuckraker) June 3, 2020

click to enlarge Protest flyer

A protest flyer calling for a gathering outside of Mayor Mike Duggan's residence at the Manoogian Mansion.

Protesters are planning to gather outsideWednesdayeveningagainst Mayor Mike Duggan’s curfew.For five straight days, demonstrators have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis cops.Duggan on Monday imposed a weeklong 8 p.m. curfew, which could be extended, police Chief James Craig said Wednesday.“We’re evaluating it each and every day,” Craig said at a news conference. “I want to make sure our city is safe. That’s my No. 1 goal.”At 6 p.m. Wednesday, protesters plan to rally outside the mayor’s mansion, calling for an end to the curfew, which protesters plan to defy.“We’re going to do a sit-down protest,” local activist Meeko Williams toldon Wednesday. “We’re going to sing and chant. We shall not be removed.”Shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Detroit police arrested 127 protesters, primarily for defying the curfew. Of those arrested, 47 were from Detroit and most of the others were from the suburbs. About 150 protesters marched more than seven miles up Gratiot near Conner, where they were confronted on three sides by lines of police in riot shields and helmets.Police detained several reporters, and threw at least two of them to the ground. One police officer and some of the protesters and reporters suffered minor injuries.On Wednesday, Craig defended the department’s response, saying authorities were worried about violence breaking out. Police found no weapons after the arrests.“We responded appropriately,” Craig said. “There were very minor injuries.”One of the protest organizers, Tristan Taylor of Detroit, was arrested and released from jail Wednesday. Police originally considered asking prosecutors to charge him with a felony count of inciting a riot, but since there was no property damage or serious injuries, Craig said the city’s law department will charge Taylor with ordinance violations for failing to follow police orders.Craig said the department supports peaceful protests."They’re fed up and they’re tired," he said. "They understand. They share the pain of Mr. Floyd’s unnecessary death at the hands of a police officer."