Friday, May 22, 2020

Trump refuses to wear mask, praises anti-Semite Henry Ford's 'bloodline,' says Ford cars are too expensive while at campaign rally in Ypsilanti

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge EL-AMIN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • El-Amin / Shutterstock.com

Don't worry Michiganders, President Donald Trump tested “very positively” for coronavirus Thursday morning, ahead of his highly-publicized campaign event at a Ford plant in Rawsonville, where he stood like a normal person, refused to wear a mask so as to not give the “press the pleasure” of seeing him obey Michigan law, and well, did a lot of other shit that was, as Attorney General Dana Nessel described to CNN, “extremely disappointing yet totally predictable.”

“The president is a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules, and I have to say, this is no joke,” Nessel said on Thursday.



Before Trump's visit, Nessel penned an open letter to the President reminding him that all nonessential visits to manufacturing facilities have been suspended under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order, and warned that “anyone who has potentially been recently exposed, including the President of the United States, has not only a legal responsibility but also a social and moral responsibility, to take reasonable precautions to prevent further spread of the virus.”


Following her CNN appearance, Trump retaliated with a series of late-night tweets aimed at Nessel, even bestowing her with one of his nicknames: “The Wacky Do Nothing Attorney General of Michigan.”


Trump, of course, failed to wear a mask to an automotive factory that pivoted to manufacturing ventilators and PPE amid the coronavirus crisis, and even went as far as to awkwardly hand his face shield to a sound engineer when questioned about why he didn't wear a mask like he was the lead singer of a band handing off his guitar pick to some lucky super-fan. We're surprised he didn't offer to sign it... or lick it.


The difference between Trump, a self-described billionaire who once said he didn't “want a poor person” in charge of the economy, and say, a lead singer of, well, any band that isn't Three Doors Down, is that even a lead singer would have enough tact to not openly balk at the price of a Ford's $750,000 carbon edition GT while at a Ford speaking engagement while also standing next to executive chairman of Ford Motor Co., Bill Ford Jr., and Ford CEO Jim Hackett.

“Bill was showing me some of those cars, it's incredible,” Trump said. “I wanted to buy one, then I heard the price. I said forget it. I said I'll use one on occasion. But what a car that is, huh? What a car.”

Despite being spooked by the price of a car, Trump loves Ford. Specifically, the late Henry Ford, a notorious antisemite. Bizarrely, Trump praised Ford for his "bloodline."

“The company founded by a man named Henry Ford. Good bloodlines, good bloodlines. If you believe in that stuff, you get good blood,” Trump said. “They teamed up with the company founded by Thomas Edison. That’s General Electric. That’s good stuff. That’s good stuff. And you put it all together,” he rambled like the beginning of an online tuna casserole recipe. “That they’re all looking down right now. And they’d be very proud of what they see. You began the production of 50,000 lifesaving ventilators.”

Wait — does Trump think that Ford workers are all related to Henry Ford?

This off-script comment should not come as a huge surprise considering Trump has not been shy about his own beliefs that he and his family are genetically superior. He's even said god has given him “a certain brain.” Not going to refute that, regardless, he definitely believes Henry Ford, evil Nazi overlord Adolf Hitler's personal fave — and the only American who got a shoutout in Mein Kampf — is in heaven and that he and Thomas Edison are just high-fiving over ventilators.

Yes, Trump, the same man who has suggested that late Arizona Senator John McCain and Michigan congressman, John Dingell, who was the longest-ever serving member of Congress, were rotting in hell.

Oh, to have the imagination of a petulant child.

