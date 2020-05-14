Join the Metro Times Press Club and help us continue to bring alternative news to Detroit

click to enlarge
We’re not dead yet.
In March, Metro Times
— like many other businesses in Michigan and beyond — was dealt a powerful blow by the arrival of the coronavirus. Officials ordered most of the economy shut down to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus, and as concerts were canceled and bars and restaurants were closed, we lost much of our advertising revenue. Soon, we were forced to lay off eight staff members
, and our future looked uncertain.
But we weren’t going down without a fight.
I was told I could only keep one other writer. Instead, I was able to keep two by forgoing my own pay
. To me, it was a no-brainer. I wanted to do whatever I could to help keep the paper — which first hit the streets in 1980 — alive long enough to see its 40th anniversary in October.
We haven’t missed an issue yet. The CARES Act’s Paycheck Protection Plan has helped keep us afloat, and I was eventually able to be rehired. But now we need more help.
That’s where you come in.
Today, we’re launching the Metro Times Press Club
. Over the next six weeks, we’re aiming to raise $50,000 to keep Detroit’s alternative weekly running. Eventually, we hope to be able to rehire our staff and restore our freelance budget so we can continue to bring alternative news and views to metro Detroit. Your donation, either one-time or recurring, will help us do that.
Of course, things were rough for alt-weeklies even before the coronavirus crisis. The internet had siphoned away many of our traditional revenue streams, including ads and classifieds. But we think Metro Times
remains vital. Now, more than ever, Detroit needs news — especially stories that the other outlets won’t cover. Our offbeat writers and editors have their fingers on the pulse of Detroit, including some of the most in-depth dining, arts, music, and culture coverage you’ll find in the city. And when the coronavirus crisis ends, and the city’s nightlife returns, we want to continue to be known for what our mission was when we first started nearly 40 years ago — to be a one-stop source for readers to find out what’s going on in Detroit each week.
And best of all, whether you’re reading in print or online, Metro Times
has always been and will remain free. Perhaps it’s not the most lucrative business model in the world, but we think it’s important. We wouldn’t have it any other way — and we’re hoping you agree.
In exchange for your support, we'll offer special access to our events, swag, a membership card, and other perks. But beyond that, you'll know your contribution helped keep independent journalism alive in the Motor City.
Thanks, as always, for reading.
