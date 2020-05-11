Armed militia vows to prevent police from shutting down Owosso barber shop

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

Raising doubts about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's authority to impose a stay-at-home order without the support of the Legislature, Shiawasee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said Monday that his office "will not divert our primary resources and efforts towards enforcement of the Governor Whitmer executive orders."



"Our goal is to ensure that everyone feels safe and is treated fairly," BeGole said in an open letter to the public. "With limited resources, staffing and facilities, our priority focus will be on enforcing duly passed laws for the protection of Shiawessee County citizens."

(1/2) This is Karl Manke. He owns a barber shop in Owosso & is refusing to close despite Governor Whitmer's order. #Michigan State Police issued him a Health Protection Order from the Attorney General today. Karl says he has no animosity toward the Governor, he just wants to work pic.twitter.com/3tErKC03cL — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) May 9, 2020