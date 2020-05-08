Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 8, 2020

Trump team considering drive-in MAGA rallies due to coronavirus

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 3:55 PM

click to enlarge Could President Trump soon bring his infamous rallies to a drive-in theater near you? - AUSTIN EVANS EIGHMEY
  • Austin Evans Eighmey
  • Could President Trump soon bring his infamous rallies to a drive-in theater near you?

The coronavirus pandemic has put a pause on almost every aspect of life in the United States — including political rallies. But President Donald Trump's team has reportedly been at work considering possible workarounds. One idea floated involves holding rallies at drive-in theaters around the country.

According to The Daily Beast, Trump's team plans to pitch the idea to the president as early as next week.



"President Trump is a great campaigner," Ed Brookover, a 2016 Trump advisor, told the outlet. "Finding new ways for him to connect directly with voters will be very beneficial to his campaign. Selecting drive-in theaters as a rally location makes perfect sense."

An old-timey drive-in theater would certainly match with Trump's "Make America Great Again" nostalgia. However, there are a number of issues with the plan, including the logistics of safely maintaining social distancing. Plus, there's the fact that drive-in theaters just can't hold as many people as the sports arenas Trump is used to filling. Dearborn's 70-year-old Ford-Wyoming Drive-in has a 1,700-car capacity and five screens.

The proposal follows recent drive-in concerts, like the one recently announced by improvisational electronic music artist Marc Rebillet, believed to be the first such tour in the U.S.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Royal Oak Commissioner Kim Gibbs busted for shoplifting after being censured for attending Operation Gridlock Read More

  2. Michigan shows strong signs of controlling the coronavirus as new cases, deaths continue to decline Read More

  3. Gov. Whitmer extends coronavirus stay at home order to May 28 Read More

  4. Some Michiganders are losing their shit for being told to wear face masks at stores to prevent the spread of the coronavirus Read More

  5. Cellphone data shows protesters dispersed across Michigan, raising concerns of spreading coronavirus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation