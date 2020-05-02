Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, May 2, 2020

News Hits

Michigan man spells 'F U' with plane in response to Whitmer's coronavirus lockdown

Posted By on Sat, May 2, 2020 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge michigan-flight.jpg


A Grand Rapids-area man vented his frustrations over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus executive orders by spending an hour flying his airplane in a path to spell out the letters "F U."



According to The New York Post, his design also includes an arrow pointing to the governor's mansion, but to us it kind of looks like a dick (which perhaps is very fitting here).

Ed Frederick, 45, says he did it after Whitmer announced her executive order extending the state of emergency through May 28.

"It's a power trip,” Frederick told The Post. "The government, no matter Democrats or Republicans, always seem like they're trying to do something just to prove they're doing something, without weighing the ramifications."

Frederick told The Post he thinks a statewide lockdown was too far, since most of the coronavirus cases are in metro Detroit. That's a view shared by his neighbor, U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, who is running for president as a Libertarian Party candidate. However, coronavirus cases are on the rise across the state. In Kent, where Grand Rapids is, the number of new cases rose from 626 to 1,479 in 10 days.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Coronavirus outbreak spreads from metro Detroit to Trump country in Michigan Read More

  2. Republican Sen. Mike Shirkey calls Lansing protesters 'a bunch of jackasses' Read More

  3. Trump calls armed protesters in Michigan 'very good people,' says Gov. Whitmer should 'make a deal' Read More

  4. Detroit reports lowest one-day increase in coronavirus deaths in more than a month Read More

  5. Rent strike gains traction, including in Michigan Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 29 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation