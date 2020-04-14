Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

News Hits

Prisoners say soap is being rationed at Muskegon Correctional Facility, posing coronavirus risk

Posted By on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 10:52 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

While the coronavirus has yet to reach Muskegon Correctional Facility, prisoners say they're worried it inevitably will, and that the prison's weekly ration of two hotel-sized bars of soap won't be enough to stop its spread.

That's according to several prisoners interviewed by former Metro Times reporter Curt Guyette, now of the ACLU of Michigan.

MDOC spokesman Chris Gautz told the ACLU of Michigan that the department's policy is to provide soap at no cost whenever requested during the pandemic. However, the prisoners say that has not been the case, and that the two small bars don't last longer than a day given the increase of cleaning.

They also expressed concern about the staff not fully disinfecting the facility, and allege that guards have not been consistently wearing masks and that prisoners aren't being provided them, both violations of the Michigan Department of Correction's stated coronavirus policy.



One prisoner, Quentin X Betty, says he even offered to sew masks using one of the prison's two sewing machines — but officials ignored him.

"What are they waiting on, for someone to perish?" Williams told the ACLU.

That coincides with what prisoner Ray Gray reported in a recent letter to Metro Times, who wrote of prisoner anxiety about the virus at Muskegon Correction Facility.

As of this week, there have been 414 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine deaths inside Michigan's prisons.

You can read the ACLU report here.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Flint strip club at the forefront of federal lawsuit fighting for coronavirus small business bailout Read More

  2. Michigan leaders see hopeful trend in coronavirus outbreak as death toll hits 1,602 Read More

  3. Whistleblowing nurse fired after complaining of inhumane conditions at Detroit's Sinai-Grace amid coronavirus outbreak Read More

  4. Michigan's new stay-at-home order restricts access to gardening and home improvement sections in grocery stores Read More

  5. Who is immune to the coronavirus? Beaumont study seeks to find out Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation