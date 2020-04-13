Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 13, 2020

News Hits

Who is immune to the coronavirus? Beaumont study seeks to find out

Posted By on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge COVID-19 testing at Beaumont Health System. - BEAUMONT HEALTH SYSTEM
  • Beaumont Health System
  • COVID-19 testing at Beaumont Health System.

The coronavirus pandemic has raised a lot of pressing and unanswered questions: How far has the virus spread? Do infected people become immune to COVID-19? When will life return to normal?

Those are among the questions that the Beaumont Health Research Institute in Royal Oak hopes to answer after launching what it has dubbed the “nation’s largest serological testing study for COVID-19 antibodies.”

Serological blood testing detects antibodies that fight off an infection. The presence of antibodies reveal whether someone has been infected with the coronavirus.

By detecting antibodies, the study has the potential to reveal the true mortality and infection rates of the coronavirus. Studies estimate between 25% and 50% of people with COVID-19 show no symptoms. And with a severe testing shortage, many sick people have never been tested.



Researchers will begin testing the blood of the health system’s employees and “thousands of affiliates” to determine if they have or had COVID-19. Participation is voluntary.

“In addition to answering key questions on infection spread and the percentage of total asymptomatic cases in a community, we intend to relieve anxiety through a better understanding of the spread of the infection across Beaumont Health,” Beaumont Health Vice President for Research and Director of the Beaumont Research Institute Richard Kennedy, Ph.D., says in a news release.

In theory, the presence of antibodies suggests people are immune and can return to work. But so far, that's just a theory.

“I believe having antibodies against COVID-19 will protect people from getting infected again and so do many other physicians,” Beaumont’s Director of Infectious Diseases Research Matthew Sims, M.D., Ph.D., says in the news release. “In Germany, there is a plan to give people ‘immunity passports’ if they can show they have antibodies to help them get back to work. This study will help prove that antibodies protect those who have them. It is our hope that this study provides a template for others to conduct similar research that will collectively clarify many unknowns of COVID-19.”

Beaumont Health System is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to provide more details about the study.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan's new stay-at-home order restricts access to gardening and home improvement sections in grocery stores Read More

  2. Whistleblowing nurse fired after complaining of inhumane conditions at Detroit's Sinai-Grace amid coronavirus outbreak Read More

  3. Detroiters appear to defy Whitmer's stay-at-home order in social media video Read More

  4. Gov. Whitmer reverses course on coronavirus drugs, is now asking feds for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine Read More

  5. Violating Michigan's stay-at-home order is now a $1,000 fine Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation