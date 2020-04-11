More than 100 coronavirus deaths reported in Michigan for sixth straight day

click to enlarge
-
Steve Neavling
-
City of Detroit ambulance.
The number of coronavirus deaths in Michigan increased by 111 on Saturday, bringing the total to nearly 1,400.
That marks the sixth day of more than 100 daily deaths.
More than 3,600 people in Michigan have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Of those, 1,582 are in critical care, and 1,441 are on ventilators.
Michigan continues to have the third most coronavirus deaths among U.S. states, behind New York and New Jersey. Michigan has more deaths than Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio combined.
Michigan reported nearly 1,400 new confirmed infections, bringing the total to about 24,000.
Since the outbreak began, at least 75,000 people have been tested. In the past week, the state averaged 4,700 new tests a day.
The coronavirus has taken root in jails throughout Michigan, where 364 state and 24 federal inmates have tested positive, according to the MDHHS. Eight inmates have died, up from five Friday.
All but nine of the state’s 83 counties have confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Wayne County, which has 18% of the state's population, has been hit the hardest, with nearly half of the deaths and cases in Michigan. Wayne County reported 43 new deaths, bringing its total to 652. The county now has nearly 11,000 confirmed cases, up 412 from Friday.
Detroit, one of the hardest hit cities in the nation, reported 19 new deaths, its lowest increase since April 4. With 51 deaths per 100,000 residents, Detroit no longer has a higher death rate than New York City, which has 64.6 deaths per 100,000 residents. Detroit's death rate surpassed New York's
earlier this month.
Detroit’s death toll was doubling every two days in March. Now it's doubling every six days, prompting Mayor Mike Duggan last week to express cautious optimism that the city “may be bending the curve.”
In Oakland County, 316 people have died from the coronavirus, up 34 from Friday. The state’s most affluent county also recorded nearly 300 new positive cases, bringing its total to 3,164 — the second highest in the state.
Macomb Country now has 209 deaths, up 12 from Friday. The county reported nearly 200 new infections, bringing its total to 3,164.
Nine other Michigan counties have more than 100 confirmed cases: Genesee (919), Washtenaw (685), Kent (270), Ingham (241), Saginaw (254), Livingston (206), Monroe (183), St. Clair (190), and Jackson (152).
Outside of metro Detroit, Genesee County has the most deaths, at 62. Kent ranks second with 13 deaths, followed by nine in Saginaw.
The coronavirus has infected and killed a disproportionate number of Black people. Statewide, Black people represent 13.6% of the state's population and 41% of the deaths, and white people make up 75% of the state's population and 35% of the deaths. Another 19% are unknown. Of those with confirmed infections, 33% are Black, 27% white, and 31% unknown.
The coronavirus has infected people of all ages: 1% are 0 to 19 years old, 9% are 20 to 29, 13% are 30 to 39, 16% are 40 to 49, 20% are 50 to 59, 18% are 60 to 69, 13% are 70 to 79, and 10% are 80 and older.
The youngest person to die was 20, and the oldest was 107, with an average age of death at 72.4 years old. Of those who died, 1% was 20 to 29, 2% were 30 to 39, 4% were 40 to 49, 11% were 50 to 59, 20% were 60 to 69, 28% were 70 to 79, and 34% were 80 and older.
The death rate is higher for men, who make up 57% of the fatalities but 46% of the positive cases.
Globally, there are 1.8 million coronavirus cases in 185 countries, and nearly 108,000 deaths as of Saturday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine
. The U.S. has more positive cases than any country in the world, with more than 519,000 confirmed infections and 20,071 deaths.
