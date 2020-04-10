Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 10, 2020

News Hits

Detroit bus driver who died of coronavirus days after posting viral video featured in TIME magazine

Posted By on Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 4:31 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB, JASON HARGROVE FACEBOOK
  • Screengrab, Jason Hargrove Facebook

Jason Hargrove, the 50-year-old Detroit bus driver who died of the coronavirus days after posting a viral video complaining about people who weren't taking the pandemic seriously, is honored in the new issue of TIME magazine.

The new issue, "Heroes of the Frontlines," profiles some of the "courageous workers risking their own lives to save ours." His wife, Desha Johnson-Hargrove, spoke to the magazine about her husband.

Johnson-Hargrove says her husband was a jovial man who was proud to be a bus driver, and took his job very seriously, even bringing Lysol in his backpack to disinfect seats for his riders. But he was disturbed after a woman was coughing on his bus without covering her mouth, and posted a rant on his Facebook.

"When he got home, he was so upset about it.," she says. "He was like, 'Why did she do that? These people just don’t care and are not understanding what’s going on in this world.'"



Hargrove died 11 days after posting the video, after spending three days in the hospital due to experiencing difficulty breathing. Johnson-Hargrove says she doesn't want her husband's death "to go in vain."

"I’m praying that everybody is receiving his message," she says. "I’m pleading with the world, to please, if you do not have to be out here, stay home. I can’t stress enough that you don’t want to be this person sitting here with your loved one gone."

Mayor Mike Duggan said "everybody in America" should watch the video.

You can read the TIME article here.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Whistleblowing nurse fired after complaining of inhumane conditions at Detroit's Sinai-Grace amid coronavirus outbreak Read More

  2. Gov. Whitmer extends and expands stay-at-home order through April as coronavirus deaths in Michigan continue to mount Read More

  3. Study: Upset stomach first sign of illness for some COVID-19 patients Read More

  4. Battle Creek man wears thong as coronavirus mask, assaults man who mocked him Read More

  5. Violating Michigan's stay-at-home order is now a $1,000 fine Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation