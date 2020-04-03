'This coronavirus shit is for real': Detroit bus driver posted this video before he died

A Detroit bus driver who posted a viral, profanity-laced video complaining about working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic died, officials said Thursday.Jason Hargrove, 50, reportedly became sick days after posting the video on Facebook, in which he went off on an older woman who was coughing on his bus without covering her mouth."This coronavirus shit is for real, and we out here as public workers doing our job, trying to make an honest living to take care of our families," he said. "But for you to get on the bus, and stand on the bus, and cough several times without covering up your mouth, and you know that we in the middle of a pandemic, that lets me know that some folks don't care — utterly don't give a fuck, excuse my language, but that's how I feel right now.""For a grown-ass person in her late 50s, early 60s to stand on the fuckin' bus and cough four or five times without covering up your mouth, and you know we in the midst of a motherfucking crisis with this coronavirus, I am pissed the fuck off," he added.Mayor Mike Duggan said "everybody in America" should watch Hargrove's video."Some of his language is graphic, but I don’t know how you can watch it and not tear up," he said at a press conference. "He knew his life was being put in jeopardy ... by someone who didn't take this seriously and now he's gone."You can watch the video below.