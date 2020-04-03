Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 3, 2020

'This coronavirus shit is for real': Detroit bus driver posted this video before he died

Posted By on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 11:10 AM

A Detroit bus driver who posted a viral, profanity-laced video complaining about working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic died, officials said Thursday.

Jason Hargrove, 50, reportedly became sick days after posting the video on Facebook, in which he went off on an older woman who was coughing on his bus without covering her mouth.

"This coronavirus shit is for real, and we out here as public workers doing our job, trying to make an honest living to take care of our families," he said. "But for you to get on the bus, and stand on the bus, and cough several times without covering up your mouth, and you know that we in the middle of a pandemic, that lets me know that some folks don't care — utterly don't give a fuck, excuse my language, but that's how I feel right now."



"For a grown-ass person in her late 50s, early 60s to stand on the fuckin' bus and cough four or five times without covering up your mouth, and you know we in the midst of a motherfucking crisis with this coronavirus, I am pissed the fuck off," he added.

Mayor Mike Duggan said "everybody in America" should watch Hargrove's video.

"Some of his language is graphic, but I don’t know how you can watch it and not tear up," he said at a press conference. "He knew his life was being put in jeopardy ... by someone who didn't take this seriously and now he's gone."

You can watch the video below.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments
  |  

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Black people make up 12% of Michigan's population — and at least 40% of its coronavirus deaths Read More

  2. Gov. Whitmer reverses course on coronavirus drugs, is now asking feds for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine Read More

  3. Dildos are non-essential, Amazon worker says, as Romulus facility protests conditions Read More

  4. Violating Michigan's stay-at-home order is now a $1,000 fine Read More

  5. Coronavirus death toll nears 100 in Detroit, with 14 new fatalities reported Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 1, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit