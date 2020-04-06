Michigan reports more than 100 new coronavirus deaths, the largest daily increase so far

click to enlarge
Michigan reported 101 new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, the largest daily increase since the state’s first fatality on March 18.
The state’s death toll now stands at 727, the third highest in nation, behind New York and New Jersey.
Michigan also reported more than 1,500 confirmed infections, bringing the statewide total to 17,221.
“The next several weeks are going to be very challenging,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical officer, said Monday.
More than 3,600 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized, and nearly 1,400 are on ventilators. Of those hospitalized, 89% are in southeast Michigan, which continues to see exponential increases in new cases and deaths.
Wayne County has been hit the hardest, with 53 new fatalities, bringing its death toll to 346. The county now has 8,270 positive cases, up more than 750 on Monday. Making up 18% of the state’s population, Wayne County has 47.6% of the deaths and 48% of the confirmed infections.
Wayne County has highest number of deaths in the nation outside of New York City, the epicenter of the crisis.
Detroit reported 29 new deaths, bringing its total to 196. The city now has more than 5,000 positive cases and a higher death rate than New York City.
Of the total deaths, 41% are Black, 28% are white and 26% are unknown.
Twelve of the state’s 83 counties don’t have any confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The increases come as hospitals are running out of ventilators
, intensive-care beds, trained medical staff, and personal protective gear like masks, gloves, and gowns.
“Our hospitals continue to be overwhelmed, particularly in southeast Michigan,” Khaldun said. “We’re working incredibly hard to make sure hospitals get the support they need — equipment, ventilators, masks, gowns and medications."
In Oakland County, there are 3,380 positive cases and 185 deaths. Macomb County now has 2,159 confirmed infections and 100 deaths.
Seven other Michigan counties have more than 100 confirmed cases: Genesee (539), Washtenaw (477), Ingham (178), Kent (177), Livingston (143), Saginaw (139), Monroe (117), and Jackson (103).
Of the total cases, 1% are among patients 0 to 19 years old, 9% are 20 to 29, 13% are 30 to 39, 17% are 40 to 49, 20% are 50 to 59, 18% are 60 to 69, 13% are 70 to 79, and 8% are 80 and older.
Of the total deaths, 1% was 20 to 29, 2% were 30 to 39, 5% were 40 to 49, 12% were 50 to 59, 20% were 60 to 69, 27% were 70 to 79, and 34% were 80 and older.
The death rate is higher for men, who make up 59% of the fatalities but 46% of the positive cases.
Those who have died range in age from 20 to 107. The average age for deaths is 71.8, with a median age of 73.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer indicated Monday that she plans to extend the stay-at-home order
because the worst is yet to come.
“We are not close to the apex yet,” Whitmer said at a press conference. “Until we do, I think it’s absolutely essential that we continue being aggressive.”
Globally, there are 1.3 million coronavirus cases in 184 countries, and more than 73,700 deaths as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine
. The U.S. has more positive cases than any country in the world, with 352,546 confirmed infections and nearly 10,400 deaths.
