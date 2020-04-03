Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 3, 2020

News Hits

We're drinking more during coronavirus, a lot more — but our immune systems are at risk, Michigan officials warn

Posted By on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge ALEXANDRU NIKA / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Alexandru Nika / Shutterstock.com

We totally get it. Times are bleak. Life is grim. Nearly two weeks into Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's statewide stay-at-home order, and Michiganders are already feeling like Nicolas Cage in Leaving Las Vegas or, like, Nicolas Cage in real life singing post-divorce Prince karaoke — and they're drinking like him, too.

With liquor stores deemed essential businesses under Whitmer's executive order (hell yeah!) and the entire state homebound, it's no wonder that alcohol sales are on the rise, not just here, but nationwide. According to market research firm Nielsen, alcoholic beverage sales are up 55% as of the week of March 15-22 across the country. Spirit sales are up, too, and have soared to 75%, while beer has seen a 66% jump and wine has spiked to 42% when compared to this time last year — you know, when we weren't living in a medical nightmare.

This news might make you want to celebrate the resilience of our livers by doing a shot or pouring a glass of breakfast wine (it's a thing now), but the Michigan Liquor Control Commission urges drinkers to moderate their intake because of the havoc it can wreak on our immune systems, which are really important because of coronavirus. Maybe you've heard of it?



Anyway, the MLCC urges folks to set limits when drinking and to not allow the collective trauma and grieving we're experiencing to increase our usual non-dystopian drinking limits. They also advise limiting high-sugar alcoholic beverages, which can also impact those with underlying health conditions.

“During this time of coronavirus, be careful of excessive drinking because it can compromise a person’s immune system,” commission chair Pat Gagliardi said in the release. “Moderation is important. Don’t underestimate how much you have actually been drinking.”

The commission also reminds us that some alcohol is stronger than others, including tequila and gin, and that a “standard drink” is 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces for wine, or 1.5 ounces for spirits or liquor with a 40% alcohol content.

Depressed yet? Hold my beer. Also per MLCC, women 65 and younger should stick to just one drink or less per day (yeah, OK) and men 65 and younger should limit themselves to two or fewer drinks per day (WTF?!).

Sigh. Pass the bottle ... of water.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Black people make up 12% of Michigan's population — and at least 40% of its coronavirus deaths Read More

  2. Gov. Whitmer reverses course on coronavirus drugs, is now asking feds for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine Read More

  3. Dildos are non-essential, Amazon worker says, as Romulus facility protests conditions Read More

  4. Violating Michigan's stay-at-home order is now a $1,000 fine Read More

  5. Coronavirus death toll nears 100 in Detroit, with 14 new fatalities reported Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 1, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit