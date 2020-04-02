Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 2, 2020

News Hits

Black people make up 12% of Michigan's population — and at least 40% of its coronavirus deaths

Posted By on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 5:33 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

The coronavirus is infecting and killing an alarming proportion of Black residents in Michigan.

Black people make up 12% of Michigan's population. But of the state’s 417 coronavirus deaths, 40% are Black, 26% are white, 30% are unknown, and 4% are mixed race or other, according to data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Of the nearly 11,000 who tested positive for the coronavirus, 35% are Black, 25% white, 34% are unknown. An additional 6% represent other races.



This is the first time the state released data on the racial makeup of coronavirus patients. The disclosure raises serious questions about why Black people have been disproportionately impacted.

A quarter of the deaths and confirmed infections are in Detroit, where 80% of the population is Black. Suburban communities with large Black populations have also been hit hard by the coronavirus. They include Eastpointe, Ecorse, Highland Park, Oak Park, Redford Township, River Rouge, Roseville, Southfield, and Warren, according to an analysis by Bridge.

“There is no question that the COVID-19 outbreak is having a more significant effect on marginalized and poorer communities, particularly communities of color," Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, tells Metro Times. "While COVID-19 can infect anyone regardless of race or class, African Americans have historically been more likely to have higher rates of chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer in the United States. We know that people with these underlying medical conditions are more likely to become severely ill from COVID-19."

Decades of economic inequality and systemic racism in Michigan have trapped a disproportionate number of Black people in poverty. And studies show that cities with concentrations of impoverished people are susceptible to higher infection and fatality rates. Many lower-income people rely on public transit, live in large apartment buildings, and work at jobs without paid sick days. At service industry jobs, employees often can't work remotely and are in close contact with the public.

Another symptom of poverty is chronic illnesses due to unequal access to medical care.

The first wave of the 1918 influenza pandemic hit lower-income people harder because they tended to live in closer quarters than wealthier people.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Whitmer reverses course on coronavirus drugs, is now asking feds for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine Read More

  2. Michigan now ranks third in coronavirus deaths in U.S. as fatalities double every 2 days Read More

  3. Joe Biden is considering Gov. Whitmer as his running mate. Here's why she shouldn't do it. Read More

  4. Dildos are non-essential, Amazon worker says, as Romulus facility protests conditions amid coronavirus crisis Read More

  5. Metro Detroit hospitals overwhelmed with crush of coronavirus patients, lack of supplies Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 1, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit