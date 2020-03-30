Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 30, 2020

News Hits

Trump approves deploying the National Guard in Michigan to help fight the coronavirus

Posted By on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 5:13 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Up to 3,000 members of the Michigan Army and Air National Guard have been authorized to help with humanitarian missions across the state in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump approved Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request for assistance on Monday. Under Title 32, the authorization puts Michigan's National Guard under Whitmer's command for up to 90 days.

According to a statement from the governor, the National Guard will perform humanitarian missions across the state, including helping run mobile screening facilities, distributing food and medical supplies, disinfecting public spaces, and supporting public safety when required.



“This is good news for Michiganders everywhere who are worried about COVID-19's impact on their community,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Now, our dedicated National Guardsmen and women can help ensure access to meals for families who need them, or medical supplies for our health care professionals. They’ll help us get Michiganders tested and keep our public places clean. I’m happy that the federal government granted this request, and will continue to work closely with them as we slow the spread of COVID-19 together.”

Whitmer requested the support on March 18. It wasn't approved until 12 days later, after Whitmer sent a follow-up letter on Monday, according to a statement from the governor.

Last week, Trump spent days on national television threatening to withhold federal aid from Whitmer for not being "pleasant" before finally authorizing it. Whitmer has been critical of the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including a lack of medical equipment.

Earlier this month, Whitmer said on CNN that the federal government “didn’t take (coronavirus) seriously enough on the front end.”

For weeks, Trump downplayed the severity of the pandemic.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dr. Fauci says he's worried about coronavirus spread in Detroit Read More

  2. Confirmed coronavirus cases now top 5,000 in Michigan, with 132 dead, including 25-year-old WMU student Read More

  3. Michigan nurse shares tearful plea after 13-hour shift treating coronavirus patients Read More

  4. A Michigan doctor advises sanitizing groceries to prevent coronavirus spread — but others say washing produce with soap is a bad idea Read More

  5. State Rep. Isaac Robinson fought tirelessly for coronavirus victims until a suspected infection killed him Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit