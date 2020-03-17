Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

News Hits

Trump unleashes unfounded criticism of Gov. Whitmer's handling of coronavirus outbreak

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a recent press conference on the coronavirus. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a recent press conference on the coronavirus.

A day after calling for unity, President Donald Trump leveled unfounded criticism at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her handling of the quickly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

“Failing Michigan Governor must work harder and be much more proactive,” Trump tweeted at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. “We are pushing her to get the job done. I stand with Michigan!”


By contrast, health officials have praised Whitmer for taking quicker actions than most states by being among the first to close schools, limit large gatherings, and order bars, restaurants, and other establishments to shut down.



The state’s only significant shortcoming — a lack of coronavirus testing kits and other medical supplies — is the fault of Trump’s administration, not Whitmer or Michigan.

About an hour after Trump's tweet, Whitmer responded on Twitter, saying "attack tweets won’t solve this crisis."

"But swift and clear guidance, tests, personal protective equipment, and resources would," Whitmer tweeted.

The governor then listed the actions she's taken to combat the coronavirus.


Trump offered no explanation for his tweet, but the temperamental president appears to be angry that Whitmer pointed out Monday and Tuesday that the president’s administration is responsible for a lack of available testing kits, masks, hand sanitizer, and other supplies — a fact widely reported.

Whitmer said on CNN that the federal government “didn’t take (coronavirus) seriously enough on the front end,” a claim that is heavily backed up by facts.

“We need to expand our health care facilities that are going to get overrun because people are legitimately concerned about their health and they haven't had real leadership coming until we governors have stepped in,” Whitmer said on CNN.

The state acknowledged last week that it’s running out of tests because the federal government has been slow to provide the testing kits.

“We continue to request supplies on a daily basis from the federal government so we can test as quickly as possible,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said Sunday.

On Monday morning, Trump told a group of governors that the federal government does not have enough equipment to meet state demands, telling states to "try getting it yourselves."

"To hear the leader of the federal government tell us to work around the federal government because it's too slow, it's kind of mind-boggling, to be honest," Whitmer responded on MSNBC on Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday morning, the state reported 54 positive cases in 13 counties. Health officials, however, said there are likely many more positive cases, but the state doesn’t have enough tests for a majority of sick people.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Revelers pack bars in defiance of coronavirus warnings. Gov. Whitmer gets serious. Read More

  2. US Rep. Slotkin encourages small businesses economically hit by coronavirus to apply for SBA loans Read More

  3. Michigan Democrats to propose safety net for employees affected by coronavirus closures Read More

  4. As coronavirus spreads, Gov. Whitmer calls for events of more than 100 people to be canceled Read More

  5. Savage Love: Sometimes I poop when I orgasm — why? Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...