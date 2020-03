Feeling cooped up? Detroit's MoGo bike-share service offering free monthly passes

Good news for quarantined folks feeling a bit restless — MoGo Detroit is offering free monthly passes.Detroit's public non-profit bike-share program, which launched in 2017, announced Monday that it would waive the cost of its monthly pass in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Monday, riders can sign up for the free pass via the Transit app or MoGo's website . For those who have already purchased passes, their pass will renew for no charge.The free pass is valid for 30 days and allows for unlimited station-to-station trips for up to 30 minutes. For trips over 30 minutes, overage fees will still be applied.The company has upped its sanitization efforts, too. According to the release, MoGo will ensure that all handlebars and seats are cleaned during the routine bike and station checks. Station kiosk features will also get an extra wipe down.MoGo also asks riders to abide by CDC guidelines by maintaining a healthy distance from pedestrians and fellow riders and to thoroughly wash hands and/or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before and after riding.Riders can sign up for the free monthly pass by visiting mogodetroit.org

