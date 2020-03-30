Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 30, 2020

Dr. Fauci says he's worried about coronavirus spread in Detroit

Posted By on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 8:41 AM

click to enlarge Dr. Anthony Fauci, center, is the Trump whisperer. - OFFICIAL WHITE HOUSE PHOTO BY ANDREA HANKS
  • Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, center, is the Trump whisperer.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the few experts who seems to be able to tame President Donald Trump, appeared on Good Morning America to explain the timeline of the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. — and issued a warning for Detroit.

While New York City has become the epicenter of the virus in the U.S., Fauci also explained which other cities concerned him. The Motor City was one of them.

"Well certainly New Orleans ... is in that area where it's worrisome because the spike and peak and dynamic of the curve are starting to resemble a bit of New York. It's a smaller city obviously, so they can't be totally comparable. But the dynamics of the outbreak in New Orleans are worrisome.

We're also worried about Detroit. Detroit is starting to show some signs that they're gonna take off."

Detroit has become a national hotspot for the virus and "will have a worse week next week," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Friday on CBS This Morning. Detroit has just 6.7% of Michigan's population but 26.5% of the state's coronavirus deaths and 28% of the confirmed infections. As of Sunday, Detroit had more than 1,500 confirmed cases and 35 deaths.



Experts say Detroit was uniquely ripe for the coronavirus to spread due to the city's high poverty rate.

"Things are bad in Detroit," Duggan said Saturday at Detroit's new drive-through coronavirus testing site at the State Fairgrounds. "The numbers are going to get a lot worse because now we're testing. So you watch what happens to our numbers. We probably added 50% of testing capacity to the entire state with what we're doing here." The facility is one of several planned for the metro Detroit region.

Fauci says he was able to convince Trump with some "intensive conversations" to keep large parts of the economy shut down through the end of April to slow the spread of the virus. Previously, Trump said he wanted to reopen the economy by Easter — for no reason other than "I thought it was a beautiful time. A beautiful timeline."

"Even if these guidelines are extended, we will lose more people," Fauci said. "Exactly how many more we would lose is uncertain, depending upon the efficiency of the mitigation methods. But clearly what you saw yesterday and the day before, that within one day we doubled the amount of deaths. It was just very, very sobering."

On March 23, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order calling on all residents to stay home as much as possible for three weeks, though it could be extended.

On Sunday, Fauci warned that the U.S. could see millions of coronavirus infections and between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths.

Fauci also said he was hopeful that an antiviral drug could be developed by the summer, but a vaccine could take a year or a year and a half.

You can watch Fauci on Good Morning America here.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments
  |  

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Confirmed coronavirus cases now top 5,000 in Michigan, with 132 dead, including 25-year-old WMU student Read More

  2. Michigan could see more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths, according to study Read More

  3. A Michigan doctor advises sanitizing groceries to prevent coronavirus spread — but others say washing produce with soap is a bad idea Read More

  4. Michigan nurse shares tearful plea after 13-hour shift treating coronavirus patients Read More

  5. After demanding praise, Trump finally approves coronavirus aid for Michigan Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit