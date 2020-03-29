Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Sunday, March 29, 2020

This is how a Michigan doctor advises sanitizing groceries to prevent coronavirus spread

Posted By on Sun, Mar 29, 2020 at 10:06 AM

click to enlarge Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen. - SCREENSHOT / YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot / YouTube
  • Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen.

A Michigan doctor is advising people to leave their groceries outside for three days before touching them to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

If that's not possible, Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen, a family medicine doctor in Grand Rapids, says to thoroughly disinfect and remove any outside packaging.

A recent study by U.S. government scientists found that coronavirus could live on surfaces like plastic and stainless steel for up to three days.



"This all seems a bit time consuming, but, in truth, these days people do have a bit more time on their hands," Dr VanWingen said. "Let’s be methodical and be safe, and not take any chances."

You can watch the video below.


