This is how a Michigan doctor advises sanitizing groceries to prevent coronavirus spread

A Michigan doctor is advising people to leave their groceries outside for three days before touching them to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.If that's not possible, Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen, a family medicine doctor in Grand Rapids, says to thoroughly disinfect and remove any outside packaging. recent study by U.S. government scientists found that coronavirus could live on surfaces like plastic and stainless steel for up to three days."This all seems a bit time consuming, but, in truth, these days people do have a bit more time on their hands," Dr VanWingen said. "Let’s be methodical and be safe, and not take any chances."You can watch the video below.

