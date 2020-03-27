Michigan nurse shares tearful plea after 13-hour shift treating coronavirus patients

"So today was the first day that I've worked since our unit was designated the second COVID ICU in my hospital. And I don't know what the fuck just happened for the past 13 hours. Honestly guys, it felt like I was working in a war zone — completely isolated from my team members, limited resources, limited supplies, limited responses from physicians, because they're just as overwhelmed as we are dealing with a ton of other stuff.
So basically, I just spent the last 13 hours, like, treating two critically ill COVID patients on the bed, basically by myself. And this is my normal for the next however many months it takes for this virus to die down. I'm already breaking, so for fuck's sake people, please take this seriously. This is so bad."
Harsh language, but please listen to the heart and the tragic story that this nurse in #Michigan is trying to tell us all. Our nurses, doctors, first responders are heroes, but they are overwhelmed in many places now. Let’s don’t make their jobs harder.— ((ProperGanderNews)) (@BamaStephen) March 26, 2020
pic.twitter.com/Exb1qwEpYT
