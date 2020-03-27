Michigan nurse shares tearful plea after 13-hour shift treating coronavirus patients

A video showing a Michigan ICU nurse breaking down in tears while describing her harrowing first day treating coronavirus patients has gone viral.In the video, Melissa Steiner of Beaumont Health pleads for the public to take the coronavirus seriously, describing the experience as "like a war zone":On Thursday, Michigan officials reported that 2,856 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 60 have died.You can watch the full video below.

Harsh language, but please listen to the heart and the tragic story that this nurse in #Michigan is trying to tell us all. Our nurses, doctors, first responders are heroes, but they are overwhelmed in many places now. Let’s don’t make their jobs harder. pic.twitter.com/Exb1qwEpYT

