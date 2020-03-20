Coronavirus cases rise sharply again in Michigan, bringing total to 549

The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan rose sharply to 549, with 225 new case reported Friday.It was the second straight day with more than 200 new cases as state and private labs expand their capacity to test sick people.New cases were reported in 11 counties. The biggest increases came in Wayne County, with 97 new cases, 74 of which are in Detroit. Oakland County followed with 79 new cases.Other counties include Genesee (1), Ingham (1), Kent (5), Livingston (2), Macomb (31), Midland (2), Monroe (1), St. Clair (3) and Washtenaw (2). One was listed as out of state.In total, 216 new cases have been reported in Wayne County, 149 of which are in Detroit. Oakland County has a total of 184 cases, and Macomb County follows with 86 cases.The Upper Peninsula still has no confirmed cases.It wasn’t immediately clear whether there were more deaths. The death toll was at three Wednesday.The hardest hit age groups are 40 to 49 (21% of the cases) and 50 to 59 (20% of the cases).With a shortage in testing kits, there are likely many more cases that have yet to be diagnosed. Earlier this week, Henry Ford, Beaumont health systems, and other private labs began testing.As of Thursday, there were 2,449 people tested. Updated numbers were not disclosed as of 2:20 p.m. Friday.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a press conference at 4:3o p.m. on Friday and has dismissed rumors of a total state lockdown similar to those in California and New York.

