Friday, March 13, 2020

Gov. Whitmer bans all gatherings of 250+ people to curb coronavirus spread

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MICHIGAN EXECUTIVE OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
  • Courtesy of Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

Just days after recommending events of more than 100 people be canceled to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered an official ban on all large gatherings.

Executive order 2020-5 prohibits all gatherings of people of 250 people or more starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13, and ending at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 5. The executive order also closes all K-12 school buildings to students from Monday, March 16, until Sunday, April 5. Child care facilities will remain open.

Violating the ban is a misdemeanor offense.



"This is about protecting the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus," Whitmer said in a statement. "My administration will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread, and to ensure our children, families, and businesses have the support they need during this time. We are going to get through this, but we must be flexible and take care of each other."

That means things like concerts, sporting events, political rallies, and church gatherings are all canceled.

The order exempts some gatherings, like industrial or manufacturing work, mass transit, and grocery stores.

By Thursday evening, the state had cases of coronavirus in 12 adults. The state confirmed positive cases in Wayne, Oakland, Ingham, Kent, Montcalm, St. Clair, and Washtenaw counties.

You can read the full executive order here.

News Hits

