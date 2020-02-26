The Kitchenista blogger says teen son who went missing in Detroit is safe

Food blogger Angela Davis says her 16-year-old son is safe after having been missing since Saturday
.
Davis, who runs the popular blog The Kitchenista, wrote on Twitter that her son contacted her father on Wednesday.
"Jaden reached out to my dad! He’s safe," she wrote. "We don’t know where he is yet, but seems to be local. Working with my family/authorities to figure out next steps. Thank you so much to everybody who helped get us some info."
"We are happy to share [an] update regarding Jaden Davis," publicist David Rudolph said in a statement to Metro Times
. "This morning he called his grandfather, he is safe and now his mother is working to get him home. This is a huge relief to his mother Angela Davis, and all who have been working with DETROIT Police Department and crime stoppers to spread the word of Jaden being missing. Angela extends her deepest thanks to DPD and the public who passed along his photo and information regarding the situation."
Police told Fox 2
that the boy left the house after getting in an argument with his mother.
