Food blogger The Kitchenista is searching for her missing 16-year-old son, last seen in Detroit on Feb. 22

Urgent ask... Never thought I'd need to do this but my son is missing in #Detroit and I need help locating. Jaden was last seen Sat 2/22 in the Greenacres neighborhood. 16 y/o, 5'9, 175 lbs. He was wearing a blue hoodie/black pants. PLEASE call 313-596-1240 or DM me w/ info. pic.twitter.com/tqtFU1E7F3