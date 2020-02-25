Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Food blogger The Kitchenista is searching for her missing 16-year-old son, last seen in Detroit on Feb. 22
Posted
By Sonia Khaleel
on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 10:48 AM
Angela Davis, an influential food blogger who recently moved to Detroit, is looking for her 16-year-old son.
Davis, also known as the Kitchenista, tweeted that her son Jaden Davis has been missing since Feb. 22.
Jaden was last seen in the Greenacres neighborhood near Canterbury Avenue and Picadilly Road, which is not far from Eight Mile Road on Detroit’s west side.
He is 5'9'', 175 pounds, has dark brown hair and dark brown eyes, and was wearing a blue hoodie and black pants. He also has a dragonfly tattoo on his forearm and a rose/clock tattoo on his upper arm.
Anyone with information can contact Jaden’s family at 313-596-1240 or direct message Angela on Twitter @TheKitchenista
.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
Tags: Jaden Davis, Angela Davis, Kitchenista, Detroit, west side, missing child, missing son, Image