Food blogger The Kitchenista is searching for her missing 16-year-old son, last seen in Detroit on Feb. 22

Urgent ask... Never thought I'd need to do this but my son is missing in #Detroit and I need help locating. Jaden was last seen Sat 2/22 in the Greenacres neighborhood. 16 y/o, 5'9, 175 lbs. He was wearing a blue hoodie/black pants. PLEASE call 313-596-1240 or DM me w/ info. pic.twitter.com/tqtFU1E7F3 — Angela (@TheKitchenista) February 25, 2020

Angela Davis, an influential food blogger who recently moved to Detroit, is looking for her 16-year-old son.Davis, also known as the Kitchenista, tweeted that her son Jaden Davis has been missing since Feb. 22.Jaden was last seen in the Greenacres neighborhood near Canterbury Avenue and Picadilly Road, which is not far from Eight Mile Road on Detroit’s west side.He is 5'9'', 175 pounds, has dark brown hair and dark brown eyes, and was wearing a blue hoodie and black pants. He also has a dragonfly tattoo on his forearm and a rose/clock tattoo on his upper arm.Anyone with information can contact Jaden’s family at 313-596-1240 or direct message Angela on Twitter @TheKitchenista