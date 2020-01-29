News Hits

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Black students at Saline High School targeted by racial slurs on social media

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge Saline High School. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Saline High School.

Several Saline High School students are under fire for posting racial slurs about their Black classmates on social media.

In a letter posted online, Superintendent Scot Graden said teachers and administrators learned Monday about “inappropriate racist comments using derogatory terms about African Americans” in a social media chat group.

Students posted the n-word several times in the Snapchat group, which featured two gorilla emojis and messages that included “WHITE POWER” and “THE SOUTH WILL RISE AGAIN,” according to MLive.



“Hate, prejudice, and racism have no place in our schools or our community,” Graden said in the letter. “Our School and our District find the words used in these posts to be deplorable and we strongly denounce the actions and words of these students.”

Graden did not mention how the students will be disciplined.

At a packed Saline School Board meeting on Tuesday, Black students spoke out about the bigoted comments.

“I honestly hope you can do something to make us feel comfortable walking the hallways of that school,” Karamba Kaba told board members, MLive reports. “I feel like everybody is looking at me the wrong way. I don’t like being here no more.”

