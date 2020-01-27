News Hits

Monday, January 27, 2020

Third woman alleges sexual harassment by state Sen. Lucido

Posted By on Mon, Jan 27, 2020 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge Sen. Peter Lucido. - STATE SENATE
  • State Senate
  • Sen. Peter Lucido.

A third woman has come forward to accuse state Sen. Peter Lucido of sexual harassment.

Melissa Osborn, a regulatory affairs specialist for a trade group, says the Republican from Macomb Township began complimenting her appearance at a conference for credit card union executives in Lansing in May.

“He was looking me up and down,” Osborn told Crain’s Detroit Business. "And he stayed there for several minutes, making these comments about my appearance and my look and what he liked about it."



During the interaction, the 40-year-old said, Lucido’s hand was on her “lower back/upper butt” area.

"He wasn't cupping my butt, but (his hand) was definitely not really all on my back either," Osborn said. "It was in a strange spot, like he was toeing the line intentionally but still making me very uncomfortable."

Osborn is the third woman to launch sexual harassment allegations against Lucido in two weeks. On Jan. 15, Michigan Advance reporter Allison Donahue said she was trying to interview Lucido when he told her that a group of nearby Catholic high school boys “could have a lot of fun with you.” Donahue was asking Lucido to comment on a Metro Times story about a sexist Facebook group that he was a member of.

On Jan. 21, state Sen. Mallor McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, said Lucido held her lower back while making inappropriate remarks during an orientation session for new senators. Lucid has denied McMorrow’s allegations.

Osborn said McMorrow’s allegations resembled what happened to her.

"He's blatantly denying something that's identical to what happened to me," Osborn said.

The Senate Business Office is conducting an investigation of the first two allegations.

Metro Times couldn't immediately reach Lucido for comment.

