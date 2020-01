894 people have been shot and killed in Detroit since 2014

click to enlarge Miriam Marini

Cass High School students participate in the national #MarchForOurLives school walkout to protest against gun violence.

Nearly 900 people have been shot and killed in Detroit in the last six years, according to a report byA nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in the U.S.,updated its interactive map of gun violence in the country. The map shows all shootings, both fatal and nonfatal, that occurred over the last six years, from Jan. 1, 2014, through Dec. 31, 2019. The data excludes suicides by firearm.In 2018, reported that the gun violence appeared to be “evenly concentrated throughout the east and west side of Detroit.” That trend appears to continue with this updated data.There have been at least 2,068 shootings in Detroit since 2014. This resulted in 894 deaths and 1,777 people being injured by gun violence. In Michigan overall, there have been 5,101 shootings, resulting in 2,161 people killed and 4,319 people injured.also reported that there have been 190,000 shootings in the U.S. overall during the same timeframe.The interactive map allows users to sort by fatal and nonfatal shootings. It also allows filtering based on whether it was a mass shooting or accidental shooting, or whether an officer or child was involved.The data was compiled by the Gun Violence Archive , a nonprofit organization that collects information about gun violence incidents in the country from a variety of sources, including media and law enforcement.For more information about the map, visit thetrace.org