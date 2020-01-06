News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 6, 2020

News Hits

Owner of factory responsible for toxic green ooze sent to prison

Posted By on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge Green liquid oozing from retaining wall along I-696. - MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
  • Michigan Department of Transportation
  • Green liquid oozing from retaining wall along I-696.

The owner of a now-shuttered factory that was so contaminated that it sent a hazardous, bright green ooze onto I-696 in Madison Heights reported to federal prison on Friday.

Gary Alfred Sayers, 70, was sent to FCI Morgantown, a minimum security detention center in West Virginia, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He is scheduled to be released on Nov. 9.

In November, Sayers was sentenced to a year in prison on a charge of illegally storing hazardous materials at Electro-Plating Services in Madison Heights.



Some of the hazardous materials were stored in a dirt hole in the basement, where the chemicals seeped into the ground and eventually found a path onto the freeway.

The green slime was groundwater contaminated with cancer-causing hexavalent chromium, which was featured on the movie Erin Brockovich.

The EPA spent about $2 million and nearly a year to clean up the waste, but officials now acknowledge they underestimated how much toxic waste ended up in the ground.

Environmental officials, who insist there is no immediate danger to the public, now say they need to demolish the building to fully clean up the contamination.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Burning home used as backdrop for Detroit firefighters' photo was not abandoned Read More

  2. Michigan activists, lawmakers denounce Trump's assassination strike against Iran Read More

  3. Savage Love: Why are most tops such assholes? Read More

  4. Major Magic's plots resurrection in metro Detroit with games, pizza, and yes, the animatronic band Read More

  5. Detroit ranked last in report on best cities for jobs Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...