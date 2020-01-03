Detroit ranked last in report on best cities for jobs

Detroit came in dead last when WalletHub compared more than 180 cities to determine which of them had the strongest job markets.
Unemployment across the country is at 3.6% (a near 50-year low), according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Plus, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, employers report that they plan to hire 5.8% more new college graduates in 2020 than they did in 2019. However, this good news doesn’t seem to apply much to the Motor City.
The study, which ranked 182 cities across 31 metrics, focused on two main metrics: Socio-economics and Job Market, with a ranking of 1 being the best.
Researchers found that location plays a big role — and the results are bleak for the D.
Of all the cities, Detroit had the lowest socio-economics ranking at 182, and the city placed 180th in job opportunities.
The city also ranked 180th in unemployment rate, 181st in percentage of workforce living in poverty, 178th in median annual income (adjusted for cost of living), 165th in industry variety, and 72nd in monthly average starting salary.
Scottsdale, Ariz., on the other hand, came in first, with a Job Market ranking of 2 and a Socio-economics ranking of 4. Following Scottsdale were South Burlington, Vt.; San Francisco; Austin, Texas; and Fremont, Calif.
“The 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state,” were included, according to the study. Researchers only considered the city proper and not the metro area for each city included in the analysis.
