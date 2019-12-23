It's now obvious that President Trump's steel tariff didn't work

click to enlarge Jon Rehg / Shutterstock.com

Last year, President Donald Trump used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum without Congressional approval, citing national security.



But with last week's announcement that Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel Corp. was laying off more than 1,500 employees at its Detroit area steel mills next year, it's obvious the tariff didn't work.



