Rashida Tlaib was right: We impeached the motherfucker

Less than a year after Rep. Rashida Tlaib famously promised that she'd "impeach the motherfucker,"
it has now officially happened. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, marking only the third time in history a president has been impeached.
The only thing Tlaib was wrong about is how exactly Trump would be impeached. In January, Tlaib, a lawyer, and John Bonifaz, also a lawyer, published a joint-byline op-ed in the Detroit Free Press
outlining their case.
According to Tlaib and Bonifaz, Democrats had a veritable laundry list of impeachable offenses committed by Trump as of January 2019 to work with, including "obstructing justice; violating the emoluments clause; abusing the pardon power; directing or seeking to direct law enforcement to prosecute political adversaries for improper purposes; advocating illegal violence and undermining equal protection of the laws; ordering the cruel and unconstitutional imprisonment of children and their families at the southern border; and conspiring to illegally influence the 2016 election through a series of hush money payments."
Why the Democrats didn't go after any one of those violations earlier is a question for another day. Instead, House Democrats approved just two articles of impeachment against Trump
— abuse of power and obstructing a congressional inquiry into the abuse of power — both stemming from a whistleblower complaint that Trump solicited foreign aid from Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election.
The Democrats' hands were forced. Brazenly, Trump made the request on July 25, 2019 — just one day after special counsel Robert Mueller failed to indict the president
in connection to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
It's almost as if Trump has learned nothing. Or maybe, terrifyingly, Trump has actually learned something: that he can get away with this shit as long as he has a cult of sycophants behind him.
Next, the impeachment vote heads to the Senate, which will hold a trial in January about whether to remove Trump from office — a prospect that seems unlikely to happen, as Senate Republicans appear to have decided to support Trump no matter what.
But if there's anything that Trump's unlikely presidency has taught us, it's to never say what is possible and what is not. Mass pro-impeachment protests formed across the country
on Tuesday evening. It's possible more disruptive protests
could cause some Senators to be swayed into abandoning their historically unpopular leader.
"When people look back at this affair, I want them to understand it, and learn from it, so that it can never happen to another president again," Trump, not a lawyer, wrote in an unhinged letter
to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday in an attempt to stop the impeachment vote.
Let's hope not. Impeachment is part of the democratic process as outlined in the Constitution — a safeguard against wannabe dictators like Trump. And we needed to impeach this motherfucker.
