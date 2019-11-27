White Detroit cop accused of repeatedly using n-word: 'I'm tired of these fucking n*****s'

click to enlarge
A white Detroit police officer is under investigation after he allegedly used the n-word several times in a video call with another officer.
The officer, who was working at the 9th Precinct, allegedly told a co-worker that he’s “tired of these fucking n*****s.”
A Black officer reportedly overheard the conversation and asked the cop to repeat what he had just said, Fox 2 reported
.
“You heard me,” the officer allegedly responded before repeating the n-word four more times.
The officer, who has been on the force for about three years, was transferred to another precinct while the investigation is underway, said DPD spokeswoman Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood.
"We are aware of the allegations and are taking this matter very seriously," Kirkwood tells Metro Times
. "As soon as the allegations were brought to our attention, we immediately launched an internal investigation that is currently ongoing and should be adjudicated soon."
The Detroit Police Department has been plagued with complaints about racism. In April, Chief James Craig sweeping examination of racism
in the Detroit Police Department’s 6th precinct uncovered disturbing attitudes among the predominantly white afternoon shift.
The probe was launched in response to a Snapchat video in which two white officers in late January mocked a 23-year-old Black woman
whose car had been towed. As the officers, Gary Steele and Michael Garrison, ordered Ariel Moore to walk home in frigid temperatures, Steele said “priceless” and “bye Felicia,” with captions that read, ”What black girl magic looks like” and “celebrating Black History Month.” Garrison referred to the woman’s journey home as a “walk of shame.” Both officers were fired.
