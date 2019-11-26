News Hits

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

News Hits

Wayne State chemical odor leads to temporary closure of Science Hall

Posted By on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLEMAPS
  • GoogleMaps

Wayne State University students were notified on Tuesday afternoon that there was a chemical spill on campus.

Students received an alert via text at 12:26 p.m. on Tuesday, which read "WSU Alert: Due to a chemical spill causing a localized environmental hazard, Science Hall is closed. Remediation crew is on site."

However, the message was corrected at 12:54 p.m. through a Wayne State University alert, which stated, "Correction to initial message: Due to maintenance in Science Hall, a chemical odor is present. The building has been closed temporarily."



According to university spokesman Matt Lockwood, there was never a spill — it was an odor from a coating being put on the floor. The building is still temporarily closed.

