Wayne State chemical odor leads to temporary closure of Science Hall

Wayne State University students were notified on Tuesday afternoon that there was a chemical spill on campus.
Students received an alert via text at 12:26 p.m. on Tuesday, which read "WSU Alert: Due to a chemical spill causing a localized environmental hazard, Science Hall is closed. Remediation crew is on site."
However, the message was corrected at 12:54 p.m. through a Wayne State University alert
, which stated, "Correction to initial message: Due to maintenance in Science Hall, a chemical odor is present. The building has been closed temporarily."
According to university spokesman Matt Lockwood, there was never a spill — it was an odor from a coating being put on the floor. The building is still temporarily closed.
