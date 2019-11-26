U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence no longer supports impeaching Trump in abrupt reversal

click to enlarge Courtesy of House of Representatives

U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence.

U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence has changed her mind on impeaching President Trump.Appearing on Charlie LeDuff’spodcast on Sunday, the Southfield Democrat said she now favors censure over impeachment."We are so close to an election," Lawrence said. "I will tell you, sitting here knowing how divided this country is, I don't see the value of taking him out of office. I do see the value of putting down a marker saying his behavior is not acceptable."Her comments are a significant departure from her pervious statements about impeachment.“There has been clear examples of violations of policy, rules, and overstepping power,” Lawrence said in an Oct. 3 news release. “I feel very confident that we must move forward with impeachment.”Four days later, Lawrence was even more pointed: "The President’s lawlessness and betrayal of our Constitution confirms the need for the House’s impeachment inquiry.”Lawrence told LeDuff that she plans to have a "discussion with the party and with the caucus" to encourage Democrats to choose censure over impeachment."I want to censure,” Lawrence said. “I want it on the record that the House of Representatives did their job and they told this president and any president coming behind him that this is unacceptable behavior and, under our Constitution, we will not allow it."