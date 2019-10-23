Lawsuit claims white Detroit cop demoted because of his race following viral Snapchat video

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Former Detroit police captain Gary Sroka is the subject of a recent federal lawsuit and is one of four commanding officers found to have exhibited “a lack of management, awareness, and action” regarding racial insensitivity within the precinct. Sroka, who is white, claims in an 11-page lawsuit obtained by The Detroit News that actions taken against him were the result of race and age discrimination.



The lawsuit is the result of an ongoing internal and environmental audit of Detroit's 6th Precinct launched earlier this year by Detroit Police Chief James Craig, stemming from the firing of two white Detroit Police officers who participated in a racially insensitive and now viral Snapchat video during which both men can be heard mocking a Black woman during a routine traffic stop.



