News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

News Hits

Michigan lawmakers debate requiring warning labels on marijuana products

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

Marijuana businesses could soon be required to include warning labels on their products to caution about cannabis’ potential dangers to pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

The state House of Representatives is expected to soon take up the issue after the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday approved the legislation 11-2.

Under one of the bills, the label for breastfeeding would read: “WARNING: Use by pregnant or breastfeeding women, or by women planning to become pregnant, may result in fetal injury, preterm birth, low birth weight, or developmental problems for the child.”



Another bill would require marijuana businesses to disseminate pamphlets warning about the potential dangers to children.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency, which supports the bills, would be required to determine the wording for the warning regarding children.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 2020 Farmers’ Almanac predicts a 'polar coaster' winter for Great Lakes region Read More

  2. FBI warns of 'public corruption threat' in legal marijuana industry Read More

  3. MSU seeks to dismiss 107 Larry Nassar assault claims Read More

  4. 910AM Superstation fires conservative firebrand Nolan Finley for being 'boring' Read More

  5. Which racially problematic things in Detroit should we rename next? Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...