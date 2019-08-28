Michigan lawmakers debate requiring warning labels on marijuana products

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Marijuana businesses could soon be required to include warning labels on their products to caution about cannabis’ potential dangers to pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.The state House of Representatives is expected to soon take up the issue after the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday approved the legislation 11-2.Under one of the bills, the label for breastfeeding would read: “WARNING: Use by pregnant or breastfeeding women, or by women planning to become pregnant, may result in fetal injury, preterm birth, low birth weight, or developmental problems for the child.”Another bill would require marijuana businesses to disseminate pamphlets warning about the potential dangers to children.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency, which supports the bills, would be required to determine the wording for the warning regarding children.