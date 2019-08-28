Federal agents raid home of UAW president as part of ongoing corruption probe 

click to enlarge
FBI and IRS agents raided the suburban Detroit home of UAW President Gary Jones on Wednesday as authorities ramp up their investigation of corruption within the union and auto industry.
Federal agents raided multiple other locations, including the California home of former UAW President Dennis Williams and the union’s northern Michigan conference center, according to several news sources
The raids come as the union is renegotiating labor contracts for 158,00o auto workers.
The ongoing federal investigation has already netted convictions of UAW officials and Fiat Chrysler executives accused of bribery and misusing funds.
