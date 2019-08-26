News Hits

Monday, August 26, 2019

Shri Thanedar explores running for state House after moving to Detroit

Posted By on Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at 5:16 PM

click to enlarge Shri Thanedar at Metro Times' office. - TOM PERKINS
  • Tom Perkins
  • Shri Thanedar at Metro Times' office.

Shri Thanedar, the millionaire chemist and businessman who ran for governor last year, drew a lot of speculation when he announced in May that he was moving to Detroit with plans to run for political office.

Was he running for mayor or maybe Congress?

It appears the 65-year-old Democrat, who has never held a political position, is exploring running for a seat on the state House of Representatives. He formed a campaign committee for the House's 3rd District, which includes Palmer Park, where he recently moved, Deadline Detroit first reported Monday. 

Thanedar told Deadline Detroit he was "seriously exploring the possibility" of running for the state House seat in 2020, when Wendell Byrd will be forced out by term limits.



“I will definitely be on the ballot but have not yet decided which position,” Thanedar told Metro Times in June.

Although Thanedar came in third in the gubernatorial primary election last year, he topped his two challengers, including now Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in Detroit after running a $10.3 million campaign. Much of his focus was on improving the city's impoverished neighborhoods. His campaign manager was David Bullock, a popular Detroit pastor and activist.

