Shri Thanedar explores running for state House after moving to Detroit

Thanedar toldhe was "seriously exploring the possibility" of running for the state House seat in 2020, when Wendell Byrd will be forced out by term limits.“I will definitely be on the ballot but have not yet decided which position,” Thanedar toldin June.Although Thanedar came in third in the gubernatorial primary election last year, he topped his two challengers, including now Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in Detroit after running a $10.3 million campaign. Much of his focus was on improving the city's impoverished neighborhoods. His campaign manager was David Bullock, a popular Detroit pastor and activist.