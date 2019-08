Dearborn stops working with ICE amid backlash from immigration advocates

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

ICE protesters in Detroit on Aug. 1.

Reps. @RashidaTlaib, @RepDebDingell & @RepAndyLevin stand in solidarity with Muslims, Christians and Jewish community members in Dearborn calling for the local police department to end their partnership with ICE. Hear their words: pic.twitter.com/PEGnrVOwJX — Sarah Rahal (@SarahRahal_) August 14, 2019

The city of Dearborn has ended its practice of working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid backlash from protesters.Dearborn Mayor Jack O’Reilly Jr. said the city will no longer hold detainees for ICE, which has come under fire as President Donald Trump’s administration continues to step up enforcement against undocumented immigrants. Last year, the Dearborn Police Department detained nearly 1,000 immigrants for the federal agency."The mayor withdrew the recommendation for the renewal of the contract with Calhoun County to house the city of Dearborn’s misdemeanor prisoners for extended sentences in light of concerns about the portion of the contract that called for Dearborn to continue to house Calhoun County’s ICE prisoners for very short-term stays," city spokeswoman Mary Laundroche told The Detroit News More than 150 people rallied outside the city’s police department on Aug. 13, calling for the city to stop detaining immigrants for ICE. Among the demonstrators were three Democratic members of Congress — Rashida Tlaib, Debbie Dingell, and Andy Levin.