News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

News Hits

Rapper Tee Grizzley and aunt reportedly involved in deadly shooting on Detroit's east side

Posted By and on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 6:38 PM

click to enlarge KAHN SANTORI DAVIDSON
  • Kahn Santori Davidson

Rapper Tee Grizzley and his aunt and manager, Jobina “JB” Brown, were reportedly involved in a shooting on Detroit's east side.

News of an alleged drive-by shooting involving Grizzley and Brown, who was said to have been killed in the attack, began circulating on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. The story was confirmed by TMZ Wednesday evening, citing insider sources:

Our sources say the SUV had stopped and Tee Grizzley was getting out of the front passenger seat as the shooter approached on foot and pulled the trigger ... hitting Jobina in her left side. The driver of the SUV told cops he heard Jobina scream right before 3 to 4 shots were fired.


Metro Times spoke with a Detroit Police Department spokesperson who declined to confirm if the shooting involved Terry Wallace Jr., aka Tee Grizzley, citing privacy policies of the names of those involved.

However, the spokesperson confirmed a shooting occurred Tuesday night at 9 p.m. when the driver of a black Chrysler, described as a white 34-year-old male, escorted a Black male, 25 and a Black female, 41 to a destination at the 3000 block of Three Mile Drive.

Upon arrival, both passengers exited the vehicle and within minutes an unidentified suspect shot the female, who has since been transported to a nearby hospital.

Though the condition of the victim has not been confirmed, the DPD spokesperson informed MT that the incident was being investigated by the homicide unit. No arrests have been made.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. White nationalist propaganda cropping up in Detroit and its suburbs Read More

  2. Without a trace of irony, Israeli flag-waving, Trump-supporting white supremacists rallied in front of the Holocaust Memorial Center Read More

  3. Siwatu-Salama Ra's criminal convictions reversed in court of appeals Read More

  4. As the Archdiocese of Detroit awaits its judgment day, it plays hide-and-seek with its money — including a Cayman Islands venture Read More

  5. US Steel to lay off hundreds of workers in Michigan, citing 'market conditions' Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...