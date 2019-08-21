Rapper Tee Grizzley and aunt reportedly involved in deadly shooting on Detroit's east side

click to enlarge Kahn Santori Davidson

Rapper Tee Grizzley and his aunt and manager, Jobina “JB” Brown, were reportedly involved in a shooting on Detroit's east side.



News of an alleged drive-by shooting involving Grizzley and Brown, who was said to have been killed in the attack, began circulating on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. The story was confirmed by TMZ Wednesday evening, citing insider sources:





Our sources say the SUV had stopped and Tee Grizzley was getting out of the front passenger seat as the shooter approached on foot and pulled the trigger ... hitting Jobina in her left side. The driver of the SUV told cops he heard Jobina scream right before 3 to 4 shots were fired.



Metro Times spoke with a Detroit Police Department spokesperson who declined to confirm if the shooting involved Terry Wallace Jr., aka Tee Grizzley, citing privacy policies of the names of those involved.



However, the spokesperson confirmed a shooting occurred Tuesday night at 9 p.m. when the driver of a black Chrysler, described as a white 34-year-old male, escorted a Black male, 25 and a Black female, 41 to a destination at the 3000 block of Three Mile Drive.



Upon arrival, both passengers exited the vehicle and within minutes an unidentified suspect shot the female, who has since been transported to a nearby hospital.



Though the condition of the victim has not been confirmed, the DPD spokesperson informed MT that the incident was being investigated by the homicide unit. No arrests have been made.

