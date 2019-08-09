Pizza-shaped windows are finally nearing completion at Little Caesars headquarters

click to enlarge
-
Steve Neavling
-
Little Caesars headquarters.
After a year-long delay, the final pizza slice-shaped windows are being installed on the upper floors of the new Little Caesars headquarters on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit.
On Monday, crews resumed the painstaking installation on the final two floors. By Friday afternoon, one floor was nearly complete.
The triangular, curved-glass panes are a unique feature of the $150 million, 234,000-square-foot headquarters next to the Fox Theatre.
The windows were expected to be installed by January 2018, and the headquarters was supposed to open last summer.
The Ilitch family’s Olympia Entertainment has repeatedly declined to answer questions about the delay.
The Detroit Free Press cited speculation
that vibration from the building’s heating and air-conditioning system had damaged the glass panes.
