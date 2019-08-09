Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 9, 2019

Pizza-shaped windows are finally nearing completion at Little Caesars headquarters

Posted By on Fri, Aug 9, 2019 at 6:09 PM

click to enlarge Little Caesars headquarters. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Little Caesars headquarters.

After a year-long delay, the final pizza slice-shaped windows are being installed on the upper floors of the new Little Caesars headquarters on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit.

On Monday, crews resumed the painstaking installation on the final two floors. By Friday afternoon, one floor was nearly complete.

The triangular, curved-glass panes are a unique feature of the $150 million, 234,000-square-foot headquarters next to the Fox Theatre.



The windows were expected to be installed by January 2018, and the headquarters was supposed to open last summer.

The Ilitch family’s Olympia Entertainment has repeatedly declined to answer questions about the delay.

The Detroit Free Press cited speculation that vibration from the building’s heating and air-conditioning system had damaged the glass panes.

click to enlarge Little Caesars headquarters. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Little Caesars headquarters.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The mass shooting in Detroit on Tuesday you probably didn't hear about Read More

  2. Border Patrol is harassing brown US citizens on Belle Isle Read More

  3. Vacant house where suspected Detroit serial killer lived and murdered is open for more predators Read More

  4. Weird, cops keep getting caught doing racist shit in private Read More

  5. Another Mich. GOP congressman has bailed because of Trump Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...