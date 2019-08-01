Joe Biden blocked Detroit's QLine for a meeting with Mayor Duggan

click to enlarge Lee DeVito

Did @JoeBiden block the QLine? — Leyland “Lee” DeVito (@leedevito) August 1, 2019

Detroit's QLine streetcar is occasionally blocked and delayed by traffic and illegally parked cars, but today it was blocked by a VIP — or rather, a former VP.Former Vice President Joe Biden caused the streetcar to be delayed in order to hold an impromptu meeting at Detroit One Coney Island on Woodward Avenue. A spokesman for Mayor Mike Duggan confirmed the mayor was among the event's invitees.I suspected as much when I noticed the QLine was taking longer than usual. When I checked the station kiosk to see when the next car would be arriving, it said it would be delayed for 15 minutes "due to Mayor having an unscheduled visit South of MLK."Who is important enough to warrant an unscheduled visit with the mayor? Likely Biden, I figured, who could still be in town following the Democratic presidential debates, which were held at Detroit's Fox Theatre on Tuesday and Wednesday. Plus, Duggan recently officially endorsed Biden for president. I tweeted my suspicions.Sure enough, other Twitter users confirmed it was because of an appearance at Detroit One Coney Island. Eventually, the estimated departure time jumped up to 27 minutes, and at that point I decided to walk back to theoffices.By the time I reached Detroit One Coney Island, both Biden and Duggan had already left. A passerby said she figured Biden was there for at least an hour.Cool that Biden stuck around to hang out in Detroit, but kind of a bummer for QLine riders with somewhere to go.