Marianne Williamson casts a spell on America, denounces Trump's ‘dark psychic force’

Marianne Williamson puts a hex on America while Tim Ryan and Amy Klobuchar look on.

With the nation's eyes turned to Detroit as night one of the second round of Democratic debates commenced Tuesday at the Fox Theatre, the American people appear to have once again become entranced by love and light. Has author, self-help superstar, spiritual advisor to Oprah, and presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson put a hex on us? Or is it “So Long, Marianne”?



As per her debate debut last month, Williamson, who was the most Googled candidate in Michigan following the June debate, invoked a similar strategy during Tuesday night's showdown: remain virtually silent until addressed by the CNN moderators, and, when she does speak, go straight for the jugular. (Or is it the heart?)





Marianne Williamson, the former minister of a metro Detroit church, was the most searched presidential candidate on Google during tonight's #DemDebate in Detroit. https://t.co/8MmJ7g1qXz pic.twitter.com/7WTGnVb6kZ — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) July 31, 2019

Williamson made some great statements tonight that other candidates on that stage can’t or didn’t. That doesn’t erase the thousands of harmful and boneheaded statements she’s made elsewhere, for years.



Grifters are grifters because they know how to sell. https://t.co/sANqiJ8Kqs — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) July 31, 2019