News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

News Hits

'We on the Lodge wit it' inspires song, T-shirts, meme in Detroit

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge YOUTUBE BY GMACCASH
  • YouTube by GmacCash

“We on the Lodge wit it!”

That’s what a young woman yells in a viral video showing cars blocking the Lodge freeway in Detroit while Dodge Hellcats blew donuts over the weekend.

While police Chief James Craig pledges to seize cars that were responsible, others are having fun wit it, producing T-shirts, a music video, and memes.



In a catchy song on YouTube, Detroit rapper GmacCash asks, “The fuck I buy a car for, if I ain’t gonna do what it’s made for?”

He also raps, “Doin’ donuts on the Lodge wit it. Bitch, I’m about to ride till I’m mother fucking tired of it.”

More than 25,000 people viewed the video as of Wednesday morning.

The brand Detroit vs. Everybody has a new T-shirt that reads, “We on the Lodge wit it,” on the front, and an M-10 sign on the back.

Perhaps the funniest take are memes with the phrase, “We on the Lodge wit it.”







Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. WDIV-TV's Kevin Dietz fired after racial remark to Black reporter Read More

  2. 'Guaranteed loser': State taxpayers give companies over $360K for 1 new Detroit job Read More

  3. Chief Craig responds to viral video of cars blowing donuts on Lodge freeway Read More

  4. Harvard University slammed over Snyder fellowship Read More

  5. Watching democracy die, part 1 Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...