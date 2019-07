'We on the Lodge wit it' inspires song, T-shirts, meme in Detroit

click to enlarge YouTube by GmacCash

“We on the Lodge wit it!”That’s what a young woman yells in a viral video showing cars blocking the Lodge freeway in Detroit while Dodge Hellcats blew donuts over the weekend.While police Chief James Craig pledges to seize cars that were responsible, others are having fun wit it, producing T-shirts, a music video, and memes.In a catchy song on YouTube , Detroit rapper GmacCash asks, “The fuck I buy a car for, if I ain’t gonna do what it’s made for?”He also raps, “Doin’ donuts on the Lodge wit it. Bitch, I’m about to ride till I’m mother fucking tired of it.”More than 25,000 people viewed the video as of Wednesday morning.The brand Detroit vs. Everybody has a new T-shirt that reads, “We on the Lodge wit it,” on the front, and an M-10 sign on the back.Perhaps the funniest take are memes with the phrase, “We on the Lodge wit it.”