'We on the Lodge wit it' inspires song, T-shirts, meme in Detroit

So there’s been a whole host of memes lately going crazy over the “We On The Lodge With It” incident, but chief Craig held a press conference yesterday and wants you to know it’s no laughing matter. He even showed the audience an impounded hellcat that the police rebranded as their own. “I promise you we will have no issue taking your car.” He said. So, jokes aside, what do you think of the police freak out related to this event? Some say it’s over the top given all the unsolved murders in the city. Others are grateful for the promise of increased police presence on the lodge. Thoughts?