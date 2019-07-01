News Hits

Monday, July 1, 2019

Harvard University slammed over Snyder fellowship

Posted By on Mon, Jul 1, 2019 at 10:58 AM

click to enlarge DONKEYHOTEY/FLICKR
  • DonkeyHotey/Flickr

What was Harvard University thinking?

That’s the question people on social media are asking after the prestigious university selected former Gov. Rick Snyder to begin work as a senior research fellow with the school’s Taubman Center for State and Local Government.

Missing from the university’s announcement is the Snyder administration’s role in the Flint water crisis. Taubman Center Director Jeffrey Liebman cited Snyder’s “significant expertise in management, public policy, and promoting civility.”



On social media, people are calling on Liebman to rescind his decision.


In 2016, Snyder topped Fortune magazine's list of "The World's 19 Most Disappointing Leaders."

Snyder said he’s excited to get started.

"It is an honor to become a senior fellow at the Taubman Center for State and Local Government at the Harvard Kennedy School,” Snyder said in a statement. “I’m excited to join the talented faculty and staff there who are on the leading edge in improving public policy, civic engagement, and innovations in state and local government. I look forward to sharing my experiences in helping take Michigan to national leadership in job creation, improved government performance, and civility.”

 News of Snyder’s fellowship drew immediate criticism on social media.

“Are you fucking joking!?” @femmnoir3 tweeted.

Here are other reactions:






