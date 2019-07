Harvard University slammed over Snyder fellowship

click to enlarge DonkeyHotey/Flickr

I just called Dr. Liebman’s office at @Harvard and demanded he rescind Snyder’s fellowship. #NoSnyderFellowship



You can contact him, too: https://t.co/nWh9YC9ONq pic.twitter.com/1m6d0gTwrc — Kaitlin Popielarz (@KaitPopielarz) July 1, 2019

Why would @Kennedy_School invite Rick Snyder to teach? What does it say about Harvard that a former governor who is responsible for the deaths and injuries of thousands of Black Michigan residents while being investigated by the Attorney General of Michigan? — elenaherrada (@dpsboardinexile) July 1, 2019

We must push @Harvard to publically cancel it's fellowship for Rick Snyder. He is a murderer, a racist and a fascist that robbed local control from majority black communities in Michigan and had a direct hand in poisoning Flint and Detroit with lead water. #NoSnyderFellowship — Mr. Gavin 🌹 (@teach_dissent) July 1, 2019

Hey @Harvard's @Kennedy_School If this weren't such a serious misjudgment, I would think that it is satire: "Governor Snyder brings his significant expertise in management, public policy, and promoting civility to Harvard Kennedy School”. #EndSnyderFellowship https://t.co/rAQHKl14gx — Laleh Khalili (@LalehKhalili) June 30, 2019

hey @Harvard since you’re so down with poisoning a predominately black and brown city like Flint, why not just made biological warfare just a formal major by now? Giving Rick Snyder a RESEARCH FELLOWSHIP means you not only co-sign but encourage these horrible practices — suzy tornado (@farrell_sloan) July 1, 2019

Gov. Snyder is responsible for crimes against humanity and as a reward is getting a job at Harvard. Please write to his new boss and ask him to rescind his employment. https://t.co/rSvIbXC2Zr — Israel in a nutshell (@Killahbeez79) July 1, 2019

What was Harvard University thinking?That’s the question people on social media are asking after the prestigious university selected former Gov. Rick Snyder to begin work as a senior research fellow with the school’s Taubman Center for State and Local Government.Missing from the university’s announcement is the Snyder administration’s role in the Flint water crisis. Taubman Center Director Jeffrey Liebman cited Snyder’s “significant expertise in management, public policy, and promoting civility.”On social media, people are calling on Liebman to rescind his decision.In 2016, Snyder toppedmagazine's list of "The World's 19 Most Disappointing Leaders." Snyder said he’s excited to get started."It is an honor to become a senior fellow at the Taubman Center for State and Local Government at the Harvard Kennedy School,” Snyder said in a statement. “I’m excited to join the talented faculty and staff there who are on the leading edge in improving public policy, civic engagement, and innovations in state and local government. I look forward to sharing my experiences in helping take Michigan to national leadership in job creation, improved government performance, and civility.”News of Snyder’s fellowship drew immediate criticism on social media.“Are you fucking joking!?” @femmnoir3 tweeted.Here are other reactions: