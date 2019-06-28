These Michigan reps voted for more 'concentration camp' funding

click to enlarge
Congressional members based in southeast Michigan, clockwise from left: Haley Stevens (D), Debbie Dingell (D), Tim Walberg (R), and Elissa Slotkin (D).
Call them what you will — migrant detention camps, concentration camps
, internment centers. Regardless, the conditions are undeniably awful. Kids are dying and being denied medical treatment. The Trump administration deosn't want to give kids toothbrushes
, soap, or other items for basic hygiene. Many sleep on the floor, lice infestations are common, and the Trump administration is responsible for the kind of human misery
that's only created by history's most awful governments.
What kind of politician would vote to keep that nightmare funded? Turns out there's bipartisan support for it. Some Michigan Democrats joined all Republicans yesterday in passing a $4.6 billion emergency funding bill for the Border Patrol. A chunk of that money will go to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and will help keep the camps open.
Here's how Michigan's U.S. Representatives voted
:
Yes
Haley Stevens (D)
Debbie Dingell (D)
Elissa Slotkin (D)
Dan Kildee (D)
Justin Amash (R)
Jack Bergman (R)
Bill Huizenga (R)
John Moolenaar (R)
Fred Upton (R)
Tim Walberg (R)
Paul Mitchell (R)
No
Brenda Lawrence (D)
Rashida Tlaib (D)
Andy Levin (D)
Democratic Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters supported the legislation
in the Senate.
