News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 28, 2019

News Hits

These Michigan reps voted for more 'concentration camp' funding

Posted By on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge Congressional members based in southeast Michigan, clockwise from left: Haley Stevens (D), Debbie Dingell (D), Tim Walberg (R), and Elissa Slotkin (D). - CONGRESSIONAL PHOTOS
  • Congressional photos
  • Congressional members based in southeast Michigan, clockwise from left: Haley Stevens (D), Debbie Dingell (D), Tim Walberg (R), and Elissa Slotkin (D).

Call them what you will — migrant detention camps, concentration camps, internment centers. Regardless, the conditions are undeniably awful. Kids are dying and being denied medical treatment. The Trump administration deosn't want to give kids toothbrushes, soap, or other items for basic hygiene. Many sleep on the floor, lice infestations are common, and the Trump administration is responsible for the kind of human misery that's only created by history's most awful governments.

What kind of politician would vote to keep that nightmare funded? Turns out there's bipartisan support for it. Some Michigan Democrats joined all Republicans yesterday in passing a $4.6 billion emergency funding bill for the Border Patrol. A chunk of that money will go to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and will help keep the camps open.

Here's how Michigan's U.S. Representatives voted:



Yes
Haley Stevens (D)
Debbie Dingell (D)
Elissa Slotkin (D)
Dan Kildee (D)
Justin Amash (R)
Jack Bergman (R)
Bill Huizenga (R)
John Moolenaar (R)
Fred Upton (R)
Tim Walberg (R)
Paul Mitchell (R)

No
Brenda Lawrence (D)
Rashida Tlaib (D)
Andy Levin (D)

Democratic Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters supported the legislation in the Senate.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A condescending Chief Craig breaks silence about Detroit's facial-recognition technology Read More

  2. Video shows 2 white Grosse Pointe girls calling each other slaves and the N-word Read More

  3. AG Dana Nessel files lawsuit to shut down Great Lakes oil pipeline Read More

  4. Detroit's pervasive facial-recognition system never got police commission approval Read More

  5. Rep. Amash teases third-party bid against Trump in 2020 Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...