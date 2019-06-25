Republican lawmaker faces calls for resignation for opiate use

click to enlarge State Rep. Larry Inman.

The Grand Traverse Democratic Party is calling for the resignation of state Rep. Larry Inman after he admitted he was addicted to opioids.The Traverse City Republican is facing federal charges for alleged extortion, bribery, and making false claims to the FBI. House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, asked Inman to resign in May after federal authorities accused him of attempting to sell his vote. Inman refused, saying he’s innocent.“The voters of Northwest Michigan have no effective representation in Lansing right now, and the only responsible thing for House Speaker Lee Chatfield to do if he is serious about accountability in government is to begin the process of removing Larry Inman,” GTDP chairman Chris Cracchiolo said. “With serious criminal charges against him and an opioid addiction, Larry Inman’s mind and energy are focused on other things, not on doing the work of the people of the 104th House District. Northwest Michigan families should not be paying the salary and perks of a legislator who by his own admission isn’t up to the job.”Inman appears to be using his opioid addiction as a defense in the federal case. In a motion filed earlier this month, Inman’s attorney Chris Cooke said he plans to “present expert testimony and related evidence of diminished cognitive ability bearing on the issues of whether or not (he) had the requisite mental state required for the charged offenses,”Federal authorities accused Inman of soliciting donations from a union in exchange for a potential “no” vote on repealing the state’s prevailing wage for construction workers.