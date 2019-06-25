Detroit Zoo says goodbye to beloved gray wolf, Wazi: ‘We are heartbroken’

click to enlarge Jennifer Harte/ Roy Lewis.



The staff at the Detroit Zoo and thousands of visitors are mourning the loss of a majestic 11-year-old gray wolf named Wazi who passed away earlier this week.

The announcement, which was made Monday afternoon via the Detroit Zoo's Facebook page, states that Wazi died due to cardiac arrest during a surgery to remove a mass from her chest. The mass was discovered following a routine exam, and Wazi's veterinary team determined surgery was the only option based on the size and location of the mass.

Gray #wolves Wazi and Kaska revel in the cold Michigan climate as they explore their 2-acre Cotton Family #Wolf Wilderness. Guests often spot these two wrestling in the snow! #VitaminZ #ZooinWinter pic.twitter.com/baIXt2kTmG — Detroit Zoo (@detroitzoo) February 9, 2018